Vroom (VRM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Vroom (VRM) reported revenue of $225.18 million, down 52.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.48, compared to -$0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.16 million, representing a surprise of +2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vroom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units Sold - Ecommerce : 4127 compared to the 4450 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4127 compared to the 4450 average estimate based on two analysts. Total gross profit per ecommerce unit : $2,954 versus $2,489 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2,954 versus $2,489 estimated by two analysts on average. Gross profit per ecommerce unit - Product gross profit per ecommerce unit : $2,664 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,564.50.

: $2,664 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,564.50. Units Sold - Wholesale : 1834 versus 1492.25 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1834 versus 1492.25 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Ecommerce : $138.23 million compared to the $143.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57% year over year.

: $138.23 million compared to the $143.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57% year over year. Revenue- Retail Financing : $42.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24 million.

: $42.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24 million. Revenue- All Other : $14.03 million compared to the $16.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.03 million compared to the $16.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Wholesale: $30.80 million versus $18.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -62.9% change.

Shares of Vroom have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

