Vroom (VRM) Price Target Increased by 7900.19% to 88.40

The average one-year price target for Vroom (NasdaqGS:VRM) has been revised to 88.40 / share. This is an increase of 7,900.19% from the prior estimate of 1.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 788.44% from the latest reported closing price of 9.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vroom. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRM is 0.00%, a decrease of 53.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.81% to 37,875K shares. The put/call ratio of VRM is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,848K shares representing 382.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares, representing an increase of 33.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRM by 28.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,332K shares representing 241.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 3,777K shares representing 210.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 3,731K shares representing 208.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,587K shares, representing an increase of 30.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRM by 28.10% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 3,052K shares representing 170.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vroom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto brand.

