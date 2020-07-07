Vroom (VRM) Is Up 170% Since Its IPO And Is Still A Buy

Launching an IPO in the middle of a global pandemic, when unemployment in the U.S. is at its highest level since the 1930s and GDP has fallen dramatically, seems like a crazy idea. And yet, when one company did just that a month or so ago, the offering was a massive success. The public offering price for shares in VROOM (VRM) was $22, and the stock closed yesterday at $55.84, off from a high of over $60 earlier in the day. That high represented a 172.75% jump in less than a month, but even so, any pullback in VRM looks like a buying opportunity.

The thing is, as bad as the economy is right now, VRM is perfectly placed to take advantage of the transformations that Covid-19 is forcing on the consumer.

They are an online used car dealership, a business that until recently was the poster child for those that argued that no matter what, there were businesses that would never transition to e-commerce. As those people are fond of pointing out, online transactions currently account for less than one percent of the $85 billion used car market.

For potential investors in VRM, though, that is a positive.

It leaves a whole lot of room for growth and the company has a solution to the biggest obstacle to online car buying. Let’s face it, people don’t go to used car dealerships because they like the ambiance, or to engage in intellectually stimulating conversation with salespeople. They go because they want to see and drive the car before making such a major purchase.

VROOM offers a 7-day, 250-mile test drive. That doesn’t just match what physical dealers offer -- it beats it handily. Seven days of exactly the kind of driving you do every day enables a far more accurate assessment of a vehicle than 30 minutes on a route of the salesman’s choosing.

Of course, there is something else to consider. The knock on VROOM is that they are basically playing catchup with their biggest rival, Carvana (CVNA), which offers a similar test drive policy and have better name recognition at this point. That may be the case but given the one percent market penetration by mentioned above, there seems to be plenty of room for two successful companies in the space. Anyway, being the second entrant into a growing market is not always a bad thing. Ask Apple (AAPL) stockholders how it went for them coming to the smartphone market behind Blackberry.

I’m not saying that VRM will necessarily be bigger than CVNA in a year or two, just that they might be and, more importantly, they don’t need to be for the stock to be outstanding value at this point.

From a technical perspective, there is one thing that puts me off the trade a little. Yesterday’s price action, with a big early surge and a sharp pullback, resulted in what is known to chart analysts as a "graveyard doji," a very bearish signal. It indicates that the buying power that has caused a strong run up has faded, and that a period of consolidation or a correction is coming. However, early indications this morning are that VRM is holding up well in the pre-market, even as S&P futures are indicating a lower opening, so that consolidation could just be a question of holding value or falling slightly as the broader market drops.

That may make it smart to be a little patient and see what transpires over the next day or two, but whether you do that or just buy straight away, VRM looks like a stock that is ideally positioned to take advantage of a big disruption in a massive industry.

Disclaimer: I don’t currently own VRM but intend to follow my own advice and buy on this pullback, so I will do soon.

