Vroom (VRM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

If you've been thinking of selling your old car, now is the time to do it. But if you’ve made money betting on online used care reseller Vroom (VRM) it could be a mistake to take profits now.

The prices of used cars have spiked to record levels during the pandemic. The surge has been driven by a combination of factors, namely fewer car owners have been able sell due to social distancing mandates. Combine that with a surge in demand as commuters seek to escape mass transit because of -- you guessed it -- the pandemic. These trends would bode well for Vroom which is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings after the closing bell Wednesday.

It would be an understatement to say that tons of optimism have built up in the online auto retailer, which saw its stock close more than 117% higher after pricing its initial public offering at $22 per share. The company must now deliver on its high expectations. The good news is that there is evidence that it will, particularly with better-than-expected results from Carvana (CVNA) which sent CVNA stock racing to all-time highs, taking Vroom 8% higher by proxy.

Wholesale used vehicle prices rose 6% month-over-month in July and were up 12.50% year over year, while used car inventory at dealerships fell 22% year over year to below 2.2 million vehicles by late July. And according to car-shopping website Edmunds, which cite drastically reduced inventory, the average listing price for all used vehicles rose in July by more than $700, compared to June, reaching $21,558. For some context, Edmonds noted that, “listing prices typically decrease during this time period due to depreciation.”

Nonetheless, Vroom’s e-commerce strength, combined with the shift in consumer auto shopping habits will be put to the test Wednesday. For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects Vroom to report a per-share loss of 70 cents on revenue of $234.94 million. This will be the company's first earnings report since going public in June. For the full year, ending January, the loss is expected to be $1.66 per share, while full-year revenue is expected to reach $1.41 billion.

The accelerated trend in consumer vehicle shopping online, ignited by the pandemic, comes at a critical time for Vroom which already plays the company’s e-commerce strength evidenced by its Q1 results. While Vroom’s total Q1 revenue grew impressively by 60%, the e-commerce segment — which grew 95% from 2018 to 2019 — skyrocketed almost 160% during the quarter. The company has benefited significantly from the number of vehicles sold, which rose 149% year over year to 7,930 vehicles.

The company’s strong Q1 showing was boosted by increased volume and inventory. This, however, does beg the question of whether limited inventory, as I described above, will help or hurt Vroom’s Q2 results? With limited used-car inventory the Q2 e-commerce segment could suffer lower revenue as a result of reduced volume going through its platform. That will be the key metric to focus on during the quarter, along with the company’s guidance, which will indicate Vroom’s confidence level that used-car volumes will moderate in the quarters ahead.

