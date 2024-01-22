Vroom To Wind Down Ecommerce Used Vehicle Operations; Stock Drops In After-hours

(RTTNews) - Vroom Inc. (VRM), an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, said that it will discontinue its ecommerce operations and wind down its used vehicle dealership business in order to preserve liquidity and enable the company to maximize stakeholder value through its remaining businesses.

VRM closed Monday regular trading at $0.53 up $0.09 or 20.28%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $0.27 or 51.14%.

Thomas Shortt, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said "As we previously disclosed, we intended to raise additional capital to fund our operations and support the extension of our vehicle floorplan facility beyond its current expiration date of March 31, 2024. Despite significant efforts to do so, we ultimately were unable to raise the necessary capital in the current market. Obviously, we are very disappointed with this outcome...."

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), an automotive finance company, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. UACC and CarStory will continue to serve their third-party customers and focus on growing those businesses.

The company noted that it suspends transactions through vroom.com, planning to sell its current used vehicle inventory through wholesale channels, halts purchases of additional vehicles, and executes a reduction-in-force commensurate with its reduced operations.

