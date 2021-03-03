Markets
VRM

Vroom Slips 10% On Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vroom Inc.(VRM) slipped over 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the online used-car retailer reported a loss for the fourth quarter that was wider than Wall Street analysts' estimates.

Vroom reported fourth-quarter loss of $60.7 million or $0.46 per share, wider than last year's loss of $42.7 million or $7.63 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, Vroom reported adjusted loss of $0.44 per share, compared to $0.33 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter grew 14.1% to $405.8 million from $355.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected Vroom to report a loss of $0.39 on revenues of $401.2 million.

Looking forward to the full-year 2021, Vroom expects net loss of $0.61 to $0.68 per share. Analysts currently sees loss of $1.41 per share.

VRM closed Wednesday's trading at $43.90, down $3.97 or 8.29%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $5.10 or 11.62% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More