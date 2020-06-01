Vroom sets IPO price range of $15-$17 per share

June 1 (Reuters) - Online used car seller Vroom Inc said its initial public offering was set to be priced in the range of $15 to $17 per share, aiming to raise about $318.8 million at the top end of the range.

The company is offering about 18.8 million shares in the IPO and is expected to have a market capitalization of $1.92 billion at the higher end.

