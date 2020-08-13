Vroom seeing more demand for used cars 'than we can currently fulfill': CEO

DETROIT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Online vehicle seller Vroom Inc VRM.O is seeing more demand for used cars "than we can currently fulfill" due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a 20% increase in demand in U.S. cities that may indicate people are buying cars as they migrate to the suburbs, the company's top executive said on Thursday.

"Even with an uncertain stimulus package, even with current unemployment levels, the demand is really strong," Vroom Chief Executive Paul Hennessy told Reuters. "As the V-shaped recovery hit us in May, we've been doing everything in our power to add cars because customers want them."

(Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

