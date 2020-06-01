VRM

Vroom aims to raise up to $318.8 million in IPO

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Online used car seller Vroom Inc aims to raise up to $318.8 million in its initial public offering, which is expected to be priced in the range of $15 to $17 per share.

Adds background on IPO market

June 1 (Reuters) - Online used car seller Vroom Inc aims to raise up to $318.8 million in its initial public offering, which is expected to be priced in the range of $15 to $17 per share.

The company is offering about 18.8 million shares in the IPO and is expecting a valuation of $1.92 billion at the top end of the range, the company's filing showed on Monday.

The capital markets have begun to recover after the COVID-19 crisis brought IPOs to a virtual halt over the past two months.

Warner Music Group last week said it was aiming to sell up to $1.82 billion in stock in its U.S. IPO, potentially the largest New York listing so far in 2020.

Vroom, which filed to go public last month, has reported a more than two-fold rise in sales at its e-commerce business in the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters