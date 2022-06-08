VRNT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.50, changing hands as low as $48.83 per share. Verint Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRNT's low point in its 52 week range is $41.455 per share, with $56.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.56.

