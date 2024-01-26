VRNT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.01, changing hands as high as $30.33 per share. Verint Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRNT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.41 per share, with $40.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.11.

