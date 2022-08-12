VRNT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.29, changing hands as high as $49.64 per share. Verint Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRNT's low point in its 52 week range is $39.83 per share, with $56.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.64.

