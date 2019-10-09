VRNS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Varonis System Inc (Symbol: VRNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.38, changing hands as high as $62.99 per share. Varonis System Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRNS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.67 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.64.

