$VRNA stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VRNA stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,890,200,563 of trading volume.

$VRNA Insider Trading Activity

$VRNA insiders have traded $VRNA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ZACCARDELLI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,477,368 shares for an estimated $14,417,810 .

. MARK W HAHN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,477,368 shares for an estimated $14,417,216 .

. KATHLEEN A. RICKARD (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 277,832 shares for an estimated $2,425,402 .

. ANDREW FISHER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 186,072 shares for an estimated $1,841,726 .

. VIKAS SINHA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $1,681,344 .

. CHRISTINA ACKERMANN sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $337,600

$VRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $VRNA stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

$VRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $VRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $170.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Yasmeen Rahimi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $138.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Boobalan Pachaiyappan from Roth Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Olivia Brayer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $100.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $90.0 on 06/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

