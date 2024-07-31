VRN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Veren Inc (Symbol: VRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.62, changing hands as high as $7.74 per share. Veren Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.03 per share, with $9.2794 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.