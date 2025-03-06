$VRME Earnings Results: $VRME Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VRME ($VRME) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $7,660,000, missing estimates of $8,377,260 by $-717,260.
$VRME Insider Trading Activity
$VRME insiders have traded $VRME stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM H STEDHAM (CEO and President) has made 8 purchases buying 59,000 shares for an estimated $38,880 and 0 sales.
$VRME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $VRME stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 117,979 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,451
- GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 90,711 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,366
- CRUISER CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 45,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,881
- CITIGROUP INC added 38,602 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,498
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 20,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,597
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 16,137 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,946
- UBS GROUP AG removed 7,802 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,610
