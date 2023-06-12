VRL Logistics (NSE:VRLLOG) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 806.44

The average one-year price target for VRL Logistics (NSE:VRLLOG) has been revised to 806.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 733.12 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 656.50 to a high of 945.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from the latest reported closing price of 746.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in VRL Logistics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRLLOG is 0.02%, an increase of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 270K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRLLOG by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 106K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 77.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRLLOG by 29.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

