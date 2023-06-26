VREX or HAE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Products sector have probably already heard of VAREX IMAGING (VREX) and Haemonetics (HAE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both VAREX IMAGING and Haemonetics are holding a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

VREX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.42, while HAE has a forward P/E of 23.71. We also note that VREX has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HAE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37.

Another notable valuation metric for VREX is its P/B ratio of 1.72. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HAE has a P/B of 5.20.

These metrics, and several others, help VREX earn a Value grade of B, while HAE has been given a Value grade of C.

Both VREX and HAE are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VREX is the superior value option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VAREX IMAGING (VREX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

