VREX or HAE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Products sector might want to consider either VAREX IMAGING (VREX) or Haemonetics (HAE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, VAREX IMAGING is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Haemonetics has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VREX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HAE has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

VREX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.63, while HAE has a forward P/E of 24.86. We also note that VREX has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HAE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49.

Another notable valuation metric for VREX is its P/B ratio of 1.56. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HAE has a P/B of 5.33.

These metrics, and several others, help VREX earn a Value grade of A, while HAE has been given a Value grade of C.

VREX stands above HAE thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that VREX is the superior value option right now.

