VREX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.95, changing hands as high as $30.28 per share. Varex Imaging Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VREX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VREX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.57 per share, with $34.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.28.

