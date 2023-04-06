VRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.64, changing hands as high as $15.79 per share. Veris Residential Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.215 per share, with $17.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.78.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
GURI Videos
Institutional Holders of AVL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.