$VRE Earnings Results: $VRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VRE ($VRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $67,760,000, missing estimates of $69,136,318 by $-1,376,318.

$VRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $VRE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

