$VRE Earnings Results: $VRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VRE ($VRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $67,760,000, missing estimates of $69,136,318 by $-1,376,318.
$VRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $VRE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 1,428,008 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,747,773
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 554,336 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,218,607
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 501,867 shares (+49.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,346,048
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 484,238 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,052,877
- DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC. removed 369,974 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,152,667
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 353,540 shares (+62.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,879,370
- CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC added 332,381 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,527,496
$VRE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
