$VRAR Earnings Results: $VRAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VRAR ($VRAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $3,170,000, beating estimates of $3,162,000 by $8,000.
$VRAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $VRAR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CROSS STAFF INVESTMENTS INC removed 155,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $382,850
- NORTHROCK PARTNERS, LLC removed 119,608 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $90,399
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 101,177 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,469
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 58,142 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,610
- BLEAKLEY FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 50,479 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,683
- SIMPLICITY WEALTH,LLC removed 45,743 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,572
- QUENT CAPITAL, LLC removed 31,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,805
