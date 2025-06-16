$VRA stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VRA stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,572,603 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VRA:
$VRA Insider Trading Activity
$VRA insiders have traded $VRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW MESLOW purchased 253,094 shares for an estimated $474,551
- IAN BICKLEY purchased 53,722 shares for an estimated $99,922
$VRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $VRA stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,800,000
- POTRERO CAPITAL RESEARCH LLC removed 479,946 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,886,187
- PEAPOD LANE CAPITAL LLC added 406,333 shares (+87.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $914,249
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 400,000 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $900,000
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 307,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,208,184
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 192,193 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,434
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 158,312 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $356,202
