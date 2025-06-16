$VRA stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VRA stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,572,603 of trading volume.

$VRA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VRA:

$VRA insiders have traded $VRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW MESLOW purchased 253,094 shares for an estimated $474,551

IAN BICKLEY purchased 53,722 shares for an estimated $99,922

$VRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $VRA stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

