VR Resources Boosts Financing for Ontario Exploration

November 04, 2024 — 05:03 am EST

VR Resources (TSE:VRR) has released an update.

VR Resources has increased its non-brokered private placement with a $200,000 flow-through component, aiming for total gross proceeds of up to $450,000. The funds will be used for mineral exploration at its Empire and Silverback projects in Northern Ontario. This move is part of VR’s broader strategy to advance its copper-gold exploration in the region.

