VR Resources Advances with Strategic Property Sale

VR Resources (TSE:VRR) has released an update.

VR Resources Ltd. has successfully received overwhelming shareholder approval with 99.7% voting in favor for the sale of its 100% interest in the Hecla-Kilmer REE mineral property to Neotech Metals Corp. The transaction, which is expected to close in June following the final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, aligns with VR’s strategy of advancing large-scale mineral exploration projects in North America. The company’s portfolio includes significant copper, gold, critical metals, and Canada’s newest diamond discovery in underexplored districts.

