VR Resources Advances Drilling at New Boston Project

VR Resources (TSE:VRR) has released an update.

VR Resources Ltd. has successfully completed the first drill hole at its New Boston copper-moly-silver project in Nevada, reaching a depth of 601.34 meters, with significant geological findings including multiple porphyry phases and stockwork quartz veins. The second hole has commenced 300 meters south of the first, aiming to explore a different structural pathway in the mineral system. The company anticipates assay results by next month and is adjusting its drilling approach based on the geological conditions encountered.

