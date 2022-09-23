VPU Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VPU

In trading on Friday, shares of the VPU ETF (Symbol: VPU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.93, changing hands as low as $155.84 per share. VPU shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VPU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VPU's low point in its 52 week range is $138.60 per share, with $169.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.86.

