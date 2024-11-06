News & Insights

VPower Group Secures Unanimous Approval for Key Agreements

November 06, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

VPower Group International Holdings Limited (HK:1608) has released an update.

VPower Group International Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions at their extraordinary general meeting, held on November 6, 2024, were approved unanimously by independent shareholders. The resolutions included agreements related to equipment purchase, leasing, EPC services, and ETS supply, with over 50% of eligible votes cast in favor. This marks a significant step for the company in securing essential operational frameworks.

