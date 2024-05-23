VPower Group Secures $9M Gen-sets Supply Deal

VPower Group International Holdings Limited (HK:1608) has released an update.

VPower Group International Holdings Limited has entered into a one-year Framework Agreement with its controlling shareholder, CNTIC, for the supply of Gen-sets. The deal, which is subject to reporting and annual review but not independent shareholder approval, involves transactions capped at approximately US$9 million. The company assures that the pricing terms for the Gen-sets will be on par with market rates and in line with what is offered to independent customers.

