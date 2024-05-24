VPower Group Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

VPower Group International Holdings Limited (HK:1608) has released an update.

VPower Group International Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting to be held on June 18, 2024, at The Harbourfront, Hong Kong, where audited financial statements will be adopted, executive directors re-elected, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu appointed as the independent auditor. The meeting will also address the authorization for the directors to allot and issue additional shares, with a cap at 20% of the shares in issue as of the resolution date.

