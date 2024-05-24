VPower Group Proposes Auditor Change to Deloitte

VPower Group International Holdings Limited (HK:1608) has released an update.

VPower Group International Holdings Limited announced its intention to appoint Deloitte as its new auditor following over seven years of service from Ernst & Young (EY), subject to approval at the upcoming AGM on June 18, 2024. The decision is part of the company’s efforts to enhance auditor independence and maintain competitive audit fees. The company has confirmed there are no unresolved issues with EY, who has issued a confirmation letter stating no matters need to be brought to the attention of shareholders or creditors.

