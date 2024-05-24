VPower Eyes Asset-Light Strategy with CNTIC Deal

VPower Group International Holdings Limited (HK:1608) has released an update.

VPower Group International Holdings Limited has announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with CNTIC for the potential sale and leaseback of power generation assets, aiming to enhance liquidity and adaptability in a high interest rate environment. This strategic move is part of the Group’s asset-light strategy and will allow them to focus on core operational competencies if the transactions are finalized. The deal is subject to various conditions including shareholder approvals and may result in connected transactions under Hong Kong Listing Rules.

