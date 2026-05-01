VPLS Goes From Token Stake to Top-Tier Bond Position for R. W. Roge

Key Points

Added 101,286 shares of VPLS; estimated transaction value $7.93 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $7.86 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Change represents 3.78% of 13F AUM

New stake: 107,275 shares valued at $8.32 million

Position now accounts for 3.97% of reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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On May 1, 2026, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. disclosed a buy of 101,286 shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS), an estimated $7.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Vanguard Malvern Funds specializes in actively managed fixed income strategies spanning U.S. and international bond markets.

Added 101,286 shares of VPLS; estimated transaction value $7.93 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $7.86 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Change represents 3.78% of 13F AUM

New stake: 107,275 shares valued at $8.32 million

Position now accounts for 3.97% of reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a May 1, 2026, SEC filing, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. increased its holding in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) by 101,286 shares. The estimated transaction value was $7.93 million based on the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $7.86 million, a figure that includes both new purchases and changes in the market price.

What else to know

Buy activity brought the VPLS stake to 3.97% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VOO: $32.46 million (15.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VUG: $27.76 million (13.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTV: $20.29 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: VGIT: $17.02 million (8.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLDM: $13.32 million (6.4% of AUM)

As of April 30, 2026, VPLS shares were priced at $77.56

One-year total return: 5.5%; trailing S&P 500 by 23.9 percentage points

Dividend yield reported at 4.76% as of May 1, 2026

Position remains outside the fund's top five holdings by value

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.45 billion Dividend yield 4.76% Price (as of market close April 30, 2026) $77.56 1-year total return 5.13%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed fixed income ETF seeking broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, with selective allocations to below-investment-grade and international debt.

Portfolio comprises U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and emerging markets debt across varying maturities and credit qualities.

Operates with a low-cost, risk-controlled structure and a moderate allocation to lower-credit-quality securities.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF offers institutional investors diversified access to the U.S. fixed income market, enhanced by selective exposure to higher-yielding and international bonds. The fund employs an active management approach, aiming to outperform its benchmark through disciplined security selection and sector allocation. Its scale and risk-managed strategy position it as a core holding for investors seeking balanced yield and credit exposure within a single ETF.

What this transaction means for investors

The 101,286-share buy effectively builds the VPLS position from scratch. R. W. Roge held 5,989 shares worth $467,000 at the end of last quarter, and this filing takes the stake to $8.32 million, or 3.97% of reportable AUM — larger than the firm's combined positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The filing doesn't explain the reasoning, and I won't guess at it. What's observable is the sizing and the type of fund chosen. VPLS is actively managed, which means the manager has discretion to shift between Treasuries, corporates, mortgage-backed securities, and lower-credit or international debt rather than tracking a fixed index. For an investor weighing VPLS, the takeaway is narrow but useful: at least one advisor sized it as a core bond holding rather than a satellite position, and did so in a single quarter. Whether that fits a given portfolio depends on whether the investor wants active credit and duration decisions in their bond sleeve, or would rather own a cheaper passive aggregate bond fund and keep those calls in their own hands.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.