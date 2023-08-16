VPL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (Symbol: VPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.54, changing hands as low as $67.22 per share. Vanguard FTSE Pacific shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VPL's low point in its 52 week range is $56.07 per share, with $72.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.27.
