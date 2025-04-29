Stocks
VPG

$VPG stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 29, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$VPG stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,234,820 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $VPG:

$VPG Insider Trading Activity

$VPG insiders have traded $VPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEJAL SHAH GULATI sold 814 shares for an estimated $20,032

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $VPG stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VPG Government Contracts

We have seen $170,816 of award payments to $VPG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $VPG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.