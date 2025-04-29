$VPG stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VPG stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,234,820 of trading volume.

$VPG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VPG:

$VPG insiders have traded $VPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEJAL SHAH GULATI sold 814 shares for an estimated $20,032

$VPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $VPG stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VPG Government Contracts

We have seen $170,816 of award payments to $VPG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

