$VPG stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VPG stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,234,820 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VPG:
$VPG Insider Trading Activity
$VPG insiders have traded $VPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEJAL SHAH GULATI sold 814 shares for an estimated $20,032
$VPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $VPG stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 524,153 shares (-65.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,301,870
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 492,201 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,551,957
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 267,826 shares (+683.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,285,876
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 245,839 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,769,841
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 176,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,130,743
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 148,802 shares (+82.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,492,382
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 143,099 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,358,533
$VPG Government Contracts
We have seen $170,816 of award payments to $VPG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ANNUAL CALIBRATIONS & MAINTENANCE & ODCS: $72,000
- ANNUAL ON-SITE MAINTENANCE: $59,267
- ONE (1) YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR MAINTENANCE OF THE GLEEBLE 3800 PHYSICAL PROCESS SIMULATOR.: $29,608
- DAS CALIBRATION SERVICE: $9,941
