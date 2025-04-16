VP At WD-40 Buys $57K of Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Sara K. Hyzer, VP at WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) made a noteworthy insider purchase on April 15,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled that Hyzer made a notable purchase of 256 shares of WD-40, valuing at $57,044.

WD-40 shares are trading down 0.0% at $221.15 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Delving into WD-40's Background

WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

WD-40: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: WD-40's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 54.56% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): WD-40's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.2.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, WD-40 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 35.27 , WD-40's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.92 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 28.35, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

