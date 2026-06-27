A VP Sells 2,227 Shares — PHIN Still Worth Buying?

Key Points

2,227 shares were sold on June 10, 2026.

This sale represented 25.1% of Pombier's direct holdings.

All shares traded were held directly.

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Phinia (NYSE:PHIN), a leading supplier of fuel and engine management systems, reported a sale by a senior executive amid strong one-year share performance.

Samantha Pombier, Vice President and Controller of Phinia, reported the sale of 2,227 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $183,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,227 Transaction value $183,427 Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,637 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $534,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($82.36).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Pombier's historical trading activity?

Since February 2025, Pombier has made three open-market sales (including this one), cumulatively reducing her direct holdings by 4,567 shares, with this latest sale representing her largest single trade to date.

Since February 2025, Pombier has made three open-market sales (including this one), cumulatively reducing her direct holdings by 4,567 shares, with this latest sale representing her largest single trade to date. What proportion of her total direct holdings did Pombier divest in this transaction?

The 2,227 shares sold accounted for 25.1% of her direct position at the time, a substantial reduction from the previous 8,864-share level immediately prior to the transaction.

The 2,227 shares sold accounted for 25.1% of her direct position at the time, a substantial reduction from the previous 8,864-share level immediately prior to the transaction. Was there any involvement of indirect holdings or derivative securities in this filing?

No, all shares disposed were held directly; Pombier reported zero indirect holdings both before and after the transaction, with no derivative transactions disclosed.

No, all shares disposed were held directly; Pombier reported zero indirect holdings both before and after the transaction, with no derivative transactions disclosed. What is the current value and structure of Pombier's remaining position?

Post-transaction, Pombier retains 6,637 directly held shares valued at approximately $534,000 as of the June 10, 2026 market close, representing ongoing exposure to Phinia's equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 12,700 Revenue (TTM) $3.57 billion Net income (TTM) $141.00 million 1-year price change 86.10%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 10, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Phinia delivers engineered fuel injection components, engine management electronics, starting and charging systems, as well as diagnostic and maintenance tools for gasoline and diesel engines.

The company generates revenue through both original equipment sales to automotive manufacturers and aftermarket distribution of new and remanufactured parts and services.

Primary customers include independent aftermarket clients, authorized original equipment service providers, and automotive OEMs seeking advanced powertrain solutions.

Phinia is a leading supplier of critical fuel and engine management systems, supporting a broad spectrum of automotive and industrial clients. It leverages its technical expertise and diverse product portfolio to address evolving powertrain requirements and emissions standards. Its scale and integration across both OEM and aftermarket channels provide a strong competitive position in the global auto-parts sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Pombier's sale was discretionary, but a VP and Controller moving a position this size isn't a signal worth overreading. Phinia is the more interesting story. The company's dual-channel model — selling fuel systems and engine management components to both OEMs and the independent aftermarket — gives it real insulation from the EV transition that a pure-play supplier doesn't have. ICE engines, particularly in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, and industrial applications, aren't disappearing on any near-term timeline, and the aftermarket side carries meaningfully higher margins than the OEM business. The Q1 2026 results bear that out: revenue grew 10% year-over-year and net earnings jumped from $26 million to $37 million. The company is also expanding its alternative-fuel exposure through its 2025 acquisition of SEM, a provider of natural gas and hydrogen ignition systems, which broadens the thesis beyond traditional combustion. Meanwhile, management has been aggressively buying back stock — $492 million repurchased under a $750 million program — signaling confidence in the valuation. For investors who want to understand the broader dynamics shaping Phinia's customer base, our guide to automotive stocks is worth a read. At a forward P/E of roughly 11x, it's not a screaming buy, but there's a reasonable case for a nibble here and watching results for a couple of quarters.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Phinia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.