VP of Accounting & Chief Accounting Officer Sheri Pearce Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Anyone interested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) should probably be aware that the VP of Accounting & Chief Accounting Officer, Sheri Pearce, recently divested US$104k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$13.00 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 78% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Antero Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Robert Clark, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$9.79 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$12.68. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 53% of Robert Clark's holding.

In the last year Antero Resources insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Antero Resources insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about US$279m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Antero Resources Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Antero Resources and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

