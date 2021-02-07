VP & Corporate Controller Ryan Nicholson Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

We'd be surprised if Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP & Corporate Controller, Ryan Nicholson, recently sold US$204k worth of stock at US$91.01 per share. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 53% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

Dolby Laboratories Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman, Peter Gotcher, for US$700k worth of shares, at about US$87.42 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$91.33, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 19% of Peter Gotcher's stake.

Dolby Laboratories insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DLB Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Dolby Laboratories insiders own 36% of the company, currently worth about US$3.3b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dolby Laboratories Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Dolby Laboratories makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Dolby Laboratories.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

