VP & Chief Accounting Officer Sharon Villaverde Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

We'd be surprised if Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Sharon Villaverde, recently sold US$146k worth of stock at US$93.46 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 73% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Dycom Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & COO, Timothy Estes, for US$11m worth of shares, at about US$79.03 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$92.75). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 60% of Timothy Estes's holding.

Insiders in Dycom Industries didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DY Insider Trading Volume April 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dycom Industries insiders own about US$92m worth of shares. That equates to 3.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Dycom Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Dycom Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dycom Industries. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Dycom Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

