A VP at Box Sold 24,500 Shares. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

VP Eli Berkovitch sold 24,500 shares for a transaction value of ~$584,000 on April 8, 2026, with a weighted average sale price around $23.85 per share.

The transaction represented 20.41% of Berkovitch’s direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 120,016 shares to 95,516 shares.

This activity involved only direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were transacted.

Berkovitch retains 95,516 shares of Class A Common Stock after this sale, which is his only reported class of equity holdings at this time.

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Eli Berkovitch, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Box (NYSE:BOX), reported selling 24,500 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $584,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 24,500 Transaction value ~$584,300 Post-transaction shares (direct) 95,516 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.85); post-transaction value based on April 8, 2026 market close ($23.18).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Berkovitch’s typical transaction volumes?

This 24,500-share sale is the largest single transaction Berkovitch has executed, well above his historical mean sell size of approximately 5,830 shares per trade (based on 14 prior sell-only events).

This 24,500-share sale is the largest single transaction Berkovitch has executed, well above his historical mean sell size of approximately 5,830 shares per trade (based on 14 prior sell-only events). What proportion of Berkovitch’s position did this sale represent, and how does it impact his remaining capacity for future trades?

The sale accounted for 20.41% of his direct holdings, reducing his available share capacity to approximately 63% of his position at the start of 2025.

The sale accounted for 20.41% of his direct holdings, reducing his available share capacity to approximately 63% of his position at the start of 2025. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings affected by this transaction?

No options, restricted stock units, or indirect ownership vehicles were involved; the transaction comprised only direct sales of Common Stock.

No options, restricted stock units, or indirect ownership vehicles were involved; the transaction comprised only direct sales of Common Stock. What market context surrounded this sale, and how does the timing align with Box’s share price trends?

The sale was completed on April 8, 2026 when shares closed at $23.18, with the stock down 25.94% over the prior year; this timing may reflect a routine liquidity event rather than a reaction to recent price movements.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.18 billion Net income (TTM) $87.05 million 1-year price change -25.94%

Note: 1-year performance calculated as of April 8, 2026.

Company snapshot

Box delivers a cloud content management platform with web, mobile, and desktop applications, enabling secure file sharing, collaboration, and workflow automation.

It operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, generating recurring revenue from enterprise and business clients utilizing its platform for content management and compliance.

The company serves approximately 100,000 paying organizations globally as of January 31, 2022, with primary customers in financial services, healthcare, government, and legal sectors.

Box is a leading provider of cloud content management solutions, supporting organizations in securely managing, sharing, and collaborating on data across devices and geographies. The company leverages a SaaS model to deliver scalable, compliance-focused services tailored to regulated industries and enterprises.

Its platform differentiation lies in robust security features, workflow automation, and industry-specific capabilities, enabling clients to streamline operations and meet evolving regulatory demands.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 8 sale of 24,500 Box shares by Chief Accounting Officer Eli Berkovitch comes at a time when the stock price was down, eventually hitting a 52-week low of $21.35 just days after the transaction.

Berkovitch retained 95,516 shares after the sale, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings. So the disposition may not represent a cause for concern to investors. In fact, Box’s business looks to be performing well.

For its 2026 fiscal year ended Jan. 31, the company reported record revenue of $1.2 billion, up 8% year over year. Box also boasted all-time high operating income of $83.2 million, an increase from $79.6 million in the previous year.

Its fiscal 2026 diluted earnings-per-share of $0.58 was down from the prior year’s $1.36, which included a net tax benefit of $1.06. This may have contributed to the share price’s decline along with an industry-wide plunge in SaaS stocks due to Wall Street’s concerns of AI taking business away from companies in the sector.

But Box’s stock price drop has resulted in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14, a low point for the past year. This suggests shares may have been oversold, making now a good time to consider buying the stock.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Box. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.