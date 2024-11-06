VP and CAO Of Belden Makes $561K Sale

On November 5, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Doug Zink, VP and CAO at Belden (NYSE:BDC) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Zink's decision to sell 4,832 shares of Belden was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $561,219.

As of Wednesday morning, Belden shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $118.5.

Discovering Belden: A Closer Look

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products. It operates in Americas, EMEA and APAC, out of which maximum revenue from Americas.

Belden: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Belden's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 37.26%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Belden's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.32.

Debt Management: Belden's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Belden's P/E ratio of 27.49 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.1 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Belden's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 16.45, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Belden's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.