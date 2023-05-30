Voyageurs Du Monde says some stolen passport data published

May 30 (Reuters) - French travel company Voyageurs Du Monde ALVDM.PA said on Tuesday that some passport data stolen in a cyberattack overnight from May 15 to May 16 was published this morning as the group had refused to pay a ransom.

It said the information published was very limited.

Measures to tighten access to passport data were immediately taken following the attack, the group added.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit Edited by Mark Potter)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.