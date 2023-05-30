News & Insights

Voyageurs Du Monde says some stolen passport data published

May 30, 2023 — 11:20 am EDT

May 30 (Reuters) - French travel company Voyageurs Du Monde ALVDM.PA said on Tuesday that some passport data stolen in a cyberattack overnight from May 15 to May 16 was published this morning as the group had refused to pay a ransom.

It said the information published was very limited.

Measures to tighten access to passport data were immediately taken following the attack, the group added.

