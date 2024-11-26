Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Extends Private Placement Timeline

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (TSE:VM) has released an update.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced an extension by the TSX Venture Exchange to complete its non-brokered private placement, aiming to raise up to CND$1,000,000. The company is strategically focusing on vertically integrating the barium and iodine contrast market and is committed to sustainability with investments in carbon capture infrastructure.

