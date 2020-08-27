Voyager to Pay Interest on DeFi Tokens to Gain Brokerage Clients
Canadian cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital is trying to woo decentralized finance (DeFi) investors by offering interest payouts on three surging DeFi tokens.
- The publicly traded fintech said it has added chainlink (LINK), kyber network (KNC) and the basic attention token (BAT) to its crypto interest program, offering clients 1% returns on BAT and KNC and 2.5% on LINK.
- Crypto investors are already pouring millions of dollars into DeFi projects this summer, especially LINK, which posted nearly $1 billion in 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinGecko.
- Polkadotâs native dot token, another heavily traded DeFi darling, was also added to Voyagerâs exchange earlier this week.
- Voyager did not immediately respond to CoinDesk queries.
See also: Voyager to Offer Interest on Three Newly Listed Stablecoins
