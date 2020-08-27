Cryptocurrencies

Voyager to Pay Interest on DeFi Tokens to Gain Brokerage Clients

Voyager founder and CEO Steve Ehrlich, right (Credit: CoinDesk archives)

Canadian cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital is trying to woo decentralized finance (DeFi) investors by offering interest payouts on three surging DeFi tokens.

  • The publicly traded fintech said it has added chainlink (LINK), kyber network (KNC) and the basic attention token (BAT) to its crypto interest program, offering clients 1% returns on BAT and KNC and 2.5% on LINK.
  • Crypto investors are already pouring millions of dollars into DeFi projects this summer, especially LINK, which posted nearly $1 billion in 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinGecko.
  • Polkadotâs native dot token, another heavily traded DeFi darling, was also added to Voyagerâs exchange earlier this week.
  • Voyager did not immediately respond to CoinDesk queries.

