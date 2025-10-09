Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Soars 11.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) shares ended the last trading session 11.6% higher at $5.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden surge in the stock price likely reflects the growing investor optimism regarding the potential of Voyager Therapeutics’ only clinical-pipeline candidate, VY7523 (anti-tau antibody), which is being developed in an early-stage study for treating Alzheimer’s disease.

This gene therapy company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -231.3%. Revenues are expected to be $8.51 million, down 65.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Voyager Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VYGR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Voyager Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Alvotech (ALVO), finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $8.68. ALVO has returned 6.5% over the past month.

For Alvotech, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.08. This represents a change of -57.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Alvotech currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

