Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 17.17

The average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:VYGR) has been revised to $17.17 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of $15.30 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 315.74% from the latest reported closing price of $4.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 47.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYGR is 0.02%, an increase of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 33,811K shares. The put/call ratio of VYGR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,003K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing an increase of 83.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 375.15% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 48.77% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,881K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares , representing a decrease of 21.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 31.98% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,475K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 1,197K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.