Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Moves 5.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Voyager Therapeutics VYGR shares rallied 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $10.09. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to positive investor expectations for Voyager Therapeutics' pipeline of gene-therapies replacement programs for multiple indications including spinal muscular atrophy, Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease. With no marketed product and pipeline candidates still in preclinical development, VYGR’s recent partnerships with pharma giants like Pfizer and Novartis to boost its cash resources have attracted investor attention.

This gene therapy company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +75.9%. Revenues are expected to be $28.25 million, up 334.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Voyager Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VYGR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Voyager Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Curis CRIS, closed the last trading session 2.5% lower at $1.18. Over the past month, CRIS has returned -54%.

Curis' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2% over the past month to -$0.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -54.6%. Curis currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

