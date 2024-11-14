Voyager Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.25, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has decreased by 12.5% from the previous average price target of $30.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Voyager Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Lili Nsongo Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $15.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Voyager Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Voyager Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Voyager Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Voyager Therapeutics Better

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is a gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. It focuses on neurological diseases where an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, gene therapy approach that either increases or decreases the production of a specific protein can slow or reduce the symptoms experienced by patients, and therefore have a clinically meaningful impact. The company's gene therapy platform TRACER enables to engineer, optimize, manufacture and deliver AAV-based gene therapies that have the potential to provide durable efficacy following a single administration. Its pipeline of programs include, Anti-tau Antibody (VY-TAU01), SOD1 Silencing Gene Therapy (siRNA), FXN Gene Therapy among others.

Voyager Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Voyager Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 509.48% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -34.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voyager Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voyager Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Voyager Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

